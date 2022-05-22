Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $25,930.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,142.84 or 1.00024933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

