$0.01 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BL opened at $72.07 on Friday. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.91.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.