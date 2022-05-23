$0.02 EPS Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.16. Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. 6,192,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,266. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

