$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 33,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 329,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 242,283 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

