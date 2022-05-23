$0.08 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.