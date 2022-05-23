-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. SomaLogic has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

