-$0.26 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). American Well reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWL opened at $3.05 on Friday. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $803.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.