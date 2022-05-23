$0.40 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

IBEX stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IBEX by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IBEX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.