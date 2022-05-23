$0.41 EPS Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.37. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $19.19 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

