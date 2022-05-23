$0.45 EPS Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of GNL opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

