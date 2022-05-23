-$0.65 EPS Expected for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WeWork’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WeWork will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WeWork.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

WeWork stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. 4,016,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,318. WeWork has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $14,761,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

