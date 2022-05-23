-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark acquired 14,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,452. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

