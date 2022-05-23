$1.04 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.01. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

