$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.68. International Seaways reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 309.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 340,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

