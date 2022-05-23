$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Generac reported sales of $919.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

NYSE GNRC traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,264. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.96. Generac has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.