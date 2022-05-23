$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Post posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Post by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Post by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

