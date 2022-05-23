$104.45 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to report $104.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $105.10 million. Nevro posted sales of $102.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $423.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.44 million to $426.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $481.70 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $493.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSE NVRO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. 19,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

