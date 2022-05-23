$111.72 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $111.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.24 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $51.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $382.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.05 million to $385.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $374.99 million to $439.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TNK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,187. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 23.81 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

