13,086,600 Shares in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Bought by Novo Holdings A S

Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,086,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,591,000. Exscientia comprises 12.2% of Novo Holdings A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 11.10% of Exscientia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $31,400,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,402,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,413,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.
EXAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
