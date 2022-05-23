13,599 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

