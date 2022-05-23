-$2.23 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.48). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $9.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS.
CRSP stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
