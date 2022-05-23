-$2.23 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) to report earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.48). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $9.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.19.

CRSP stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.