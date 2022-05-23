$2.99 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $12.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. 34,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

