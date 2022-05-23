20,000 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,000. Humana comprises 3.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $441.39. The company had a trading volume of 556,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.84. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

