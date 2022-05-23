200,000 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Acquired by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. HireRight comprises about 0.2% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 7.09% of HireRight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,518,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,935,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,621,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

HRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

