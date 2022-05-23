200,045 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Purchased by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Clarus comprises about 5.9% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.90. 77,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $777.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

