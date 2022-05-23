2,040 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $618,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.21 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

