2,218,388 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Acquired by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,218,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,000. Zynga comprises about 2.5% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $47,149,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,465,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

