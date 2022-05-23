223,400 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,000. Confluent comprises 1.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after buying an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after buying an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $19.35. 100,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,373. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 507,480 shares worth $19,808,231. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

