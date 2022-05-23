282,318 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.