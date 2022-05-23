$3.10 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $17.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.25 million, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

BEEM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 1,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,321. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

