$3.85 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will post $3.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $48.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $78.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.90 million, with estimates ranging from $111.75 million to $434.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.
A number of research firms recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,377,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 2,290,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
