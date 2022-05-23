30,000 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,364,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

