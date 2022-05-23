360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.42. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 3,665 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $693.92 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,003,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,984,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.