$413.01 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report sales of $413.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.30 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $99.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.66) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 4,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.