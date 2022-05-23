416 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,677 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $651.79 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $717.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus dropped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

