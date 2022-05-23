4,846 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $198.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.61. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

