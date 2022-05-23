50,000 Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,937. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.