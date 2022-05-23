5,454 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $55.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.

