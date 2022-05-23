598,709 Shares in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Purchased by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. DHI Group accounts for 4.0% of Invenire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Invenire Partners LP owned 1.21% of DHI Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,148. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

