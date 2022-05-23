$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce $6.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.02 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.52. 7,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Cummins by 18.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

