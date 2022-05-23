$6.52 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will report $6.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.43 million to $6.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $26.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.19 million, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $18,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

