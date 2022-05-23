6,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 345,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.