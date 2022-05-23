6,750,000 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Purchased by Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. iQIYI comprises about 4.2% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd owned 0.86% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,415,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $16,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,078 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.95. 677,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,831,865. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

