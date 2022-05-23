$8.34 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will post $8.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $20.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,251. The company has a market cap of $93.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

