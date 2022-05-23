830,000 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Acquired by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000. Consolidated Communications comprises approximately 3.4% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,629. The firm has a market cap of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.