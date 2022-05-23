$832.80 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $832.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $812.59 million to $870.15 million. Copart reported sales of $748.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,386,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,003. Copart has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

