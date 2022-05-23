$941.80 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) to post $941.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $953.80 million and the lowest is $929.80 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $881.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primoris Services.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.
In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRIM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 154,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.