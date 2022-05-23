Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,003 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

