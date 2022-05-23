ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.