Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 95,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,458. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

